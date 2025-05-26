Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 4,802 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRI opened at $125.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.19 and a 52 week high of $246.88.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is 62.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

