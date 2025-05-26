Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 790,518 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,132,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UA opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

