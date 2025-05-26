Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,009,000 after purchasing an additional 777,113 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,607,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 595,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after buying an additional 513,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $42,339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares during the period.

Shares of ATKR opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $157.25.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on shares of Atkore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

