Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,035,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,464,000 after acquiring an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,092,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in Comerica by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,492,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Comerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,481,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,039,000 after buying an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CMA stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.