Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,178 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 195,616 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Stock Up 0.2%

Patria Investments stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $780.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 122.45%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

