Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.19 Million Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041,040 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 130,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,397,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,305 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 2.43. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 98,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $526,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,483,067.72. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 12,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $63,930.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 580,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,042.04. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,795. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

