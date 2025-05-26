Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $51,011,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 229,739 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 223,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,905,000 after buying an additional 105,549 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

