Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.35 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $27,493,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,275.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 763,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 317,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The firm had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,014.08. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,405 shares of company stock worth $5,285,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

