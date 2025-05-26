Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,924 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth $8,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth $7,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 126,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Employers’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $148,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,164.70. The trade was a 71.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,816. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

