Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,667,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,944 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

