Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 265,013 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 238.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,013 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $40.79 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827.30. The trade was a 89.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $311,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,908.09. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,774 shares of company stock worth $1,037,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

