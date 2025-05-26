Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 404,277 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 170.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,277 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after acquiring an additional 246,726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 218,113 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $28,897,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 676,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Interface by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 69,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

