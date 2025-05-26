Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,915 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Annexon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Annexon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Annexon from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Annexon from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of ANNX opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

