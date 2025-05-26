Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 792,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRND opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Grindr had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GRND shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Grindr news, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $11,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,619,727 shares in the company, valued at $156,953,727.17. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $49,631.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,974. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,054,770 shares of company stock worth $48,848,167 in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

