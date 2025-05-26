Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,633,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,869,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 512,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TERN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $263.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

