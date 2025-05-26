Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SG opened at $12.81 on Monday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $193,318.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,548.32. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $736,283 in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

