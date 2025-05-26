Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NSIT stock opened at $132.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

