Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 131,811 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,811 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ProPetro Price Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $577.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.19. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.