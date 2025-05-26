Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 170,155 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 170,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $15,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,044,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 700,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,093,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 667,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 364,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Viasat by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 818,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

