Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 509,468 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 509,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CommScope by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.