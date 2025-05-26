Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 71,720 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,720 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

