Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 788 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $515,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,027.38. This trade represents a 24.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $63,644.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,502.18. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,127 shares of company stock worth $1,904,252. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.72. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

