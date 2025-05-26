NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

