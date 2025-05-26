Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OII. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

