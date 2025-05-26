OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 100,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of OCFC opened at $16.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $970.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

