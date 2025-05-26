Oliveda International (OLVI) and Its Peers Financial Analysis

Risk and Volatility

Oliveda International has a beta of -1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oliveda International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A Oliveda International Competitors -49.25% -88.13% -19.01%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oliveda International $3.86 million -$1.31 million -21.00 Oliveda International Competitors $1.09 billion $159.64 million -1.41

This table compares Oliveda International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oliveda International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International. Oliveda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oliveda International rivals beat Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Oliveda International

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.