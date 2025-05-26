Oliveda International (OLVI) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oliveda International has a beta of -1.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oliveda International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oliveda International $3.86 million -$1.31 million -21.00 Oliveda International Competitors $1.09 billion $159.64 million -1.41

Profitability

Oliveda International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International. Oliveda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Oliveda International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A Oliveda International Competitors -49.25% -88.13% -19.01%

Summary

Oliveda International peers beat Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

