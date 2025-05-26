OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 444.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in OneMain were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $50.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 87.95%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,446,250. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

