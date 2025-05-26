OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $54,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,306,000 after purchasing an additional 135,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after buying an additional 120,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,531,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 380,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,092,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,644,000 after buying an additional 301,651 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $274,557.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,686.80. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.