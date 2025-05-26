OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $274,557.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,686.80. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSW. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

