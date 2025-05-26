Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have commented on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,437,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 837,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,299 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 106,295 shares during the last quarter.

WOOF stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

