Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Several research firms have commented on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
WOOF stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
