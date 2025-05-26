Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $38.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on PECO

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.6%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.