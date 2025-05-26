Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Pitney Bowes worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 207,838 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hestia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $114,326,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 30,658 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $10.03 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $11.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $5,182,513.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,529.72. This represents a 45.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,244 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

