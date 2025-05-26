Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,151,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.57. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

