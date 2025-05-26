Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $122.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.24. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIC

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,910.44. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $717,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,583.60. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,667. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.