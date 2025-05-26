Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,543 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TIM were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TIM by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 106,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 28,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $17.50 target price on shares of TIM in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

