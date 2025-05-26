Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,554 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 78,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 0.5%

NFBK stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $486.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,611.94. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

