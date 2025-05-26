Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $104.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

