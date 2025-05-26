Promising Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – May 23rd

Get alerts:

CSX, Cenovus Energy, and Celsius are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares issued by companies headquartered in Canada and traded primarily on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange. By purchasing Canadian stocks, investors gain partial ownership in Canadian businesses across diverse sectors like energy, mining, finance and technology. Their values fluctuate with company performance, market conditions and broader economic factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,870,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 1,827,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Featured Stories