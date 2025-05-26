Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Today – May 24th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, and ServiceNow are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own or operate the essential physical and digital systems—such as highways, bridges, utilities, ports and broadband networks—that underpin economic activity. Because these assets often run under regulated frameworks or long-term contracts, they generate predictable, inflation-linked cash flows and dividends. Investors typically hold infrastructure stocks for their defensive qualities, steady income streams and potential for long-term capital preservation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. 198,282,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,485,184. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.47. 35,166,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,695,079. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,375,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,050,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.27.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.16. 9,253,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,199,946. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 3.62.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,005.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $881.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $975.40. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

