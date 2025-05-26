ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,539,000 after purchasing an additional 148,462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $189.99 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $179.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,585 shares of company stock worth $2,485,188. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

