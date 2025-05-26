ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,865 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,741.24. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CONMED Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CNMD opened at $55.38 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

