ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MannKind by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 338,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 171,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MannKind by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after buying an additional 3,587,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 45,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 12,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $53,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,109.20. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,958.36. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,746 shares of company stock valued at $589,958 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

