ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 62,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,118,088 shares in the company, valued at $101,549,577.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Sonos Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $9.69 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Sonos announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

