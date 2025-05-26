ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE STC opened at $60.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

