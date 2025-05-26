ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1,309.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Select Medical by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,636.78. This trade represents a 47.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861,288. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $14.38 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Select Medical declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

