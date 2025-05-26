ProShare Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,743 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 128,129 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 345,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 37,769 shares in the last quarter. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,785,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,233,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,147,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Barclays decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.8%

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

