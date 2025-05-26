ProShare Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in LiveRamp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,086.80 and a beta of 1.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $36.08.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

