ProShare Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 170.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 277,963 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in StoneCo by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,841 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Santander raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

