ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,196.80. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

